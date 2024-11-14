Who's The Daddy: I think I’ve done a pretty good job for the last 25 years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I know time ticks on but this is ridiculous. Daughter #1, who was sitting her GCSEs the last time I looked, is a scarcely believable 25 on Sunday.

That’s like a proper grown-up age. Thankfully she had more sense aged 11 than yours truly did at 25. When I was her age I spent 90 per cent of my waking hours in one of two places. In the newsroom of an understaffed local newspaper, or in the pub next door, drinking heavily alongside the finest reporters, sub-editors and photographers in the business until it closed. The other 10 per cent went on travelling to and from those places.

In some ways it feels like about six weeks ago that she was literally dragged out of the Boss in the middle of the night, two weeks late, by a suction cup attached to the top of her head. Her method of delivery would explain her initial crankiness and insistence on getting her own way.

When this column first started in October 2006, she was six. SIX! Her little sister, who is currently crewing her way between Miami and the Caribbean and back on a cruise ship the size of the town I grew up in, was four. FOUR!

Time flies - I can't believe daughter #1 is 25-years-old. Photo: Adobe

Always fiercely independent, Daughter #1 backpacked around South America with a mate for three months just a few weeks after her 19th birthday, informing her horrified parents that she’d be travelling using her own money that she’d earned on a gap year and was over 18 so we couldn’t stop her even if we wanted to. Touché!

Then it was off to the University of Liverpool to study law, an appropriate choice for someone who likes arguing and is insistent on always being right. To no one’s surprise she got a first and walked into the job of her choice, and flat, in Manchester a few weeks later.

She job-hopped a couple of times in 12 months, quickly realising that there’s no point staying in a job that’s not for you, and the best time to negotiate a higher salary is during the interview for your next one. This took her only a few weeks to work out. It took me and the Boss about 20 years.

So, own job, own paid-for car, own flat, own money and all the time in the world to enjoy it. Manchester is her playground and she walks around the streets like she owns them - give her another 10 years and it wouldn’t surprise me if she does.

If I’m proud of one achievement in my adult life it’s this: my relationship with our adult children. I’m no expert, but what’s got me this far is to keep my nose out of their business, be there when things go askew and ping them a few quid when they’re broke. And there you have it. Twenty-five years of parenting advice distilled into one sentence.

It’s hard sometimes to watch them make the same stupid mistakes you did at their age, but that’s the best way for them to learn.

But if there’s one thing I know now that I wish I’d known at 25, it’s this. Work’s work. That’s all. And the only people who notice the extra hours you put in are the people you live with. Oh, that and save and invest 15 per cent of your take home pay every month for 30 years into the S&P 500 - you’d have just shy of a million quid in your mid-50s. Anyway, happy birthday.

