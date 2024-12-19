Who's the Daddy: Ending an action-packed year with a barking cough

This week I have been mostly following the cough yourself thin diet, after picking up an upper respiratory tract infection that makes eating the most delicious food imaginable feel like swallowing carpet tiles.

Even our family pets keep their distance, as they find it hard to see the difference between coughing and shouting, in a similar way to deaf people knowing what’s a yawn and what’s a scream.

If this week’s column isn’t its usual effervescent self, then I can only apologise. A quick video consultation with a doctor revealed these infections are pretty common and the coughing should stop within a week, which will be a shame in some ways because if this racking cough kept up any longer, the daily regime of involuntary crunches would give me the washboard abs of an Olympic swimmer.

In a quirk of fate, 3,000-plus miles across the Atlantic, Daughter #2 has got the exact same infection, her barking cough on a FaceTime call last weekend was an echo of mine, the same lung-shaking “honk” as our identical coughs rattled us to our boots.

It's not much fun having a barking cough. Photo: Adobe

But because Daughter #2 is on a cruise ship owned by a US firm, she gets the perks of American healthcare minus the ruinous bills. The only downside being that if she doesn’t work because she’s sick, she doesn’t get paid.

Being stuck in a shared cabin the size of a modest bathroom, coughing yourself inside out while thousands of miles away from home is nobody’s idea of a good time, especially when you’re floating around in a giant nautical Petri dish of communicable diseases that spread like wildfire.

Still, it’s a balmy 26C in Miami at the moment, where Daughter #2 spent an afternoon earlier this week, recuperating in the warm and sweet December weather.

Anyway, seeing as how this is the last column before Christmas, and the weird and wonderful festive deadlines are so discombobulating that it’s sometimes hard to know what day it is, I’d like to wish everyone who ploughs through this weekly steam of consciousness a very happy Christmas.

I think we’ve all deserved it, it’s been an action-packed year round our way. Daughter #2 was handed her graduation pin and a couple of awards by Sir Paul McCartney in July, then hopped on a plane to the US a few days later to work the kids’ club on one of the world’s biggest cruise ships.

While we’re tucking into turkey and trimmings on Christmas Day, all 5ft 11in of her will be dressed as the world’s tallest elf, working the ice rink while the ship drops anchor in Puerto Rico.

The Boss retired in the summer and, because she’s never been able to sit still for five seconds and loves decorating as much as I fear and despise it, the old place looks like the results of a successful episode of Changing Rooms.

And Daughter #1 will be joining us for a week at Christmas after her second year of doing grown-up work and living in grown-up flats in Manchester. Anyway, have a phenomenal time and I’ll see you all soon.

