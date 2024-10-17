Who's The Daddy: Daughter's boundless energy is exhausting to keep up with

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Daughter #1 graced us with her presence, intermittently, last weekend - primarily as a place to stay and a couple of free dinners thrown in - while she met up with friends at the Lancaster Music Festival.

Arriving straight from work in Manchester last Friday night, she had a couple of mates in tow and a few days earlier had wondered what was for dinner. Yours truly suggested a rare treat of a chippy tea for everyone, but Daughter #1 requested a chicken tikka masala recipe perfected by the Hairy Bikers (RIP Dave) many years ago and made by me.

This dish contains around 25 ingredients and is, in all honesty, a bit of a fiddle to put together. But what prodigal daughters, and no doubt sons, want on their return to the family home, they invariably end up getting.

So the whole thing was prepped the night before, skewered, grilled and heated and then wolfed down in 10 minutes flat last Friday night. Oh, and could they all have a lift into town please? Certainly, happy to be of service.

Daughter #1 was even up early doing an exercise bike class. Photo: Adobe

Daughter #1 got in from the festival around three-and-a-half hours after yours truly went to bed at a sensible time following a long week at work. People in their 20s keep funny hours, like we all did before we had our boundless energy and limitless enthusiasm ground out of us around the time of the Millennium Bug. She told us that she hasn’t got a free weekend between now and Christmas. She seems delighted with that but it sounds like a community service order to me.

The following morning she was up and about bright and early, pedalling to a YouTube class like Lance Armstrong on drugs on the Boss’ Covid era spin bike, which beforehand had a layer of dust on it an inch thick. Then it was out for lunch and a trip to see Morton Betts at the Golden Lion.

Me and the boss saw the band at Kanteena the following night. Daughter #1 is a massive fan and they certainly put on a show, followed by The Milltown Brothers and The Lovely Eggs. What a band. Boy, do they play it like they mean it. At the time of writing, my ears are still ringing.

Daughter #2’s latest week on her kids’ club cruise ship job has been eventful to say the least, as one of the world’s biggest liners followed the wash of Hurricane Milton, as young Americans yakked up their dinners as the boat wobbled up and down and from side to side.

Daughter #2 had to clean up seven piles of it on one particularly bumpy shift, two of which splatted on her trainers and she had to spend ages scrubbing it off her laces in a sink. Of course, there are times when a cruise ship job that sets off from New York City, sails down to Florida then on to the Bahamas and back every week is impossibly glamorous - sadly wasn’t one of them.

Still, work’s work. And the fortnightly pay check comes in handy. And she has earned every last cent of it.

