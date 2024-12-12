Who's The Daddy: Coughing up more money to miss the festive break

In a parallel universe, this week’s column would be coming to you from the drizzly but incredibly festive Hamburg Christmas markets, on a short break with the Boss and Daughter #1.

Unfortunately, for someone who is never ill, last week yours truly caught that nasty chest infection that’s doing the rounds that makes you cough so hard the windows rattle and you aren’t sure if your chest pains are from coughing solidly for four hours or something a little more serious - and permanent.

Something felt up the day before, when I couldn’t walk the whole way around Williamson Park with our sighthound Walter and had to turn back for home, normally an hour’s stroll we do with a spring in our step every day. If the boot was on the other foot, dogs would say, “Well, he’s not enjoying his walks, off his food and isn’t as young as he was. Maybe it’d be kinder to send him on that one-way trip to the vet?”

I made the call on Saturday morning, well a text from the spare room, because it felt like our family’s recent ghosts of Christmas past (we all got Covid three out of the last four Christmases) had arrived two-and-a-half weeks early, and told the Boss getting out of bed for a trip to the loo was the limit of my physical capabilities, so a trip to Hamburg and walking around it for hours on end was out of the question. The only good news was the Covid test was negative. Still time yet though.

Luckily, the Boss’ big sister had a few days off and was more than happy to take my place. So after spending £110 to change the passenger details on two flights - that you have to do yourself - it was on with the show.

And they had a great time. The Boss even sent me a pic of a long, tall glass of that lovely weissbier the Germans drink like tap water, only their beer is way more pure than what comes out of UK taps.

Our sighthound had been booked into the dogsitter’s a few weeks ago, and rather than leaving him with someone coughing like a pit pony which dogs really don’t like, he went off to spend three days charging around beaches with his half-brother, a saluki and the other boarders. The incredible videos looked like the smaller dogs in the pack had won a competition to appear in the Olympic 100m final as the longdogs stretched their telescopic, spindly legs and got up to 40mph in six strides.

In other news, Daughter #2 is just about five weeks away from completing her first six-month tour of duty working the kids’ club on one of the world’s biggest cruise ships, and has been nominated for employee of the month, which is apparently pretty rare for a newbie. I’m guessing she’ll take one look at the dishwater-grey skies when she lands back in Manchester next month and then hop straight back on a plane to the blue skies and crystal clear waters of the Caribbean to start her next tour ASAP, that’s if she hasn’t signed up already before she leaves.

