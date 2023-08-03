News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Boy, 8, dies after tragic van accident
Serious collision involving van and child closes road
Hospital statement after doctor wrongly told mum-to-be that her baby had died

Who's The Daddy: Child free holiday bliss – except for everyone else’s

You know what we like to do on holiday now our kids have grown up and moved out? Yep, whatever we want.
By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 12:36 BST- 2 min read
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 12:36 BST

While someone else’s hot-faced, shrieking children are making a nuisance of themselves around the hotel pool, doing their best to ruin innocent bystanders’ holidays that they’ve saved up all year for, I plug in my headphones and press play on The Orb’s Adventures Beyond The Ultraworld (honestly, it’s like anaesthetic) and drift off back to 1991.

Apocalyptic holiday rows? Yeah, we used to have those. Even the most even-tempered of kids, like ours were when they were little, kick off like they’re on a Poll Tax riot at least once on a sunshine break, usually (always) over less than nothing - like the Wi-Fi’s not as quick as the premium service we pay through the nose for back home.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In Santorini last week, during an Olympic standard sunset so ridiculously beautiful that the hundreds watching applauded as it plopped into the Aegean Sea, one shrieking 2ft horror was expertly dragged out of a museum horizontally, literally kicking and screaming, by his no-nonsense mum.

Santorini sunsetSantorini sunset
Santorini sunset
Most Popular

Fair play, although it did look like she’d had plenty of recent practice. Tiny drill sergeants in meltdown mode, stomping around priceless, fragile Greek treasures teetering on high pedestals are a ruinous accident waiting to happen.

In darker moments, I’ve often thought of printing and marketing a T-shirt specifically for holidays in letters the size of your thumb, “I didn’t come all this way to listen to your screaming kid.” Think of how many fights around the luggage carousel that could start.

Holidays are great though, aren’t they. It’s only after a couple of days that you appreciate just how magical they are. All your problems are about 2,000 miles and a four-hour flight away, you forget what rain and cold feel like and what a busted flush England is now that everything costs a fortune and nothing works.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One of the best things is how your little aches and pains melt away after a day or two lounging around in the sun. Without going all tree-hugging hippy, that’ll be the lack of stress and the inflammation in your body dialling down a few notches. That or your third cocktail at lunch.

The thing is with us, someone really good always dies when we go away. Like every time. In the past it’s been Dave Allen and Tony Wilson, this time it was Sinead O’Connor. A genuine talent and a terrible loss.

To read more Who’s The Daddy click here

Related topics:England