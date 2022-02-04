Who's the Daddy: Anger will burn until election

Who is the Daddy

After all, if Boris Johnson and his cronies could party like it’s 1999 in 2020, shouldn’t we have been allowed to spend a precious final few hours with our terminally ill relatives?

The fact Johnson is still Prime Minister, shamefully backed by so many Tory MPs, makes me so angry I can barely speak. While they were partying, mum was ping-ponged between hospital and a nursing home for six weeks until she stopped eating, drinking and died in the early hours of a freezing January night.

Because she had vascular dementia, as well as the bladder infection she was initially admitted for, she didn’t know much about the Covid pandemic, she thought her family had abandoned her while she was desperately ill.

Any MP who stands shoulder-to-shoulder with this disgraced PM who further demeans his office every day he remains in it, needs to have a long look in the mirror and ask themselves, “Whose interests do I truly represent, Boris Johnson’s or the people who elected me?” And as things stand, I think we all know the answer to that one, don’t we? We were allowed in to the nursing home to see mum in the week before she died, the staff there were phenomenal. You want to see heroes? The place was full of them. Driving back from Barrow to Lancaster at 3am after she died, I half expected to be stopped by a cop and handed a penalty notice for breaking lockdown regulations.

The rules apply to the likes of you and me, you see. But if you’ve written them but got bored of following them, then you can just say you haven’t read them, not understood what they mean, or think they don’t apply to you. Never thought I’d see the day I was nodding along with Theresa May. Strange days indeed. Johnson’s luck will run out sooner or later.