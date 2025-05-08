Who's The Daddy: All aboard! Daughter #2 is just loving life again...

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Daughter #2 celebrated her scarcely believable 23rd birthday last Saturday, having breakfast with her friends in Miami.

She’s currently six weeks in to her second tour of duty working the kids’ club on the world’s biggest cruise ship that’s a quarter of a mile long, 20 decks high and holds up to 7,600 passengers and 2,350 crew. Literally bigger than the one-horse town yours truly grew up in.

And Daughter #2 has been having quite the time of it. She caught something nasty after her first couple of days and completely lost her voice for the best part of a week - and badly blistered her finger tying knots in thousands of balloons for a kids’ party.

As industrial injuries go, that’s a new one on me.

Daughter #2 is back onboard for her next contract. Photo: Adobe

Every couple of weeks me and The Boss are treated to our very own personal podcast from the Caribbean (which we now live for) as Daughter #2 sends us fascinating voice notes on WhatsApp about all the stuff she’s been up to at work.

She’s also FaceTimed us from the ship’s helicopter pad to show us the ridiculously blue sky and even bluer sea. The sun never stops, well apart from the day it rained like something out of the Old Testament when Daughter #2 was on pier duty gangway and was so drenched it looked like she’d fallen in the sea, climbed out and then fallen back in again.

Still, when you’re in your early 20s the rain just bounces off you, even though Daughter #2 has to smile so hard for so long at the passengers that her face actually hurts by the end of her shift.

In short, she’s loving it again. Just like the last six-month tour she did last year. OK, it’s a bubble that’s completely divorced from reality, but it’s a pretty sweet way to spend a few years of your absolute prime.

As you’d expect on the world’s biggest cruise ship, the kids are royally entertained morning, noon and night while their mums and dads prop up the bars of the myriad watering holes on board, thanks to the drinks packages available at a pretty reasonable rate.

Silent discos are very popular, with each kid handed a pair of headphones so the staff aren’t plagued with whatever music American kids listen to these days - personally, anything recorded after 1997 sounds like tinnitus to me.

As well as all that, the money’s pretty good too. And the staff get a handy perk on top of that thanks to the generous tipping culture in the US. Of course, for that money they’re worked like dogs. But they do spend their afternoons off ligging on a Caribbean beach for a few golden hours.

Her first six weeks have flown by and it sounds like she’s found her feet. She’s one of those people who are a pleasure to work with, an easy-going grafter who gets the job done with a smile on her face. And it wouldn’t surprise us too much if there were a few more tours lined up after this one ends in August, or September, if they ask her to stay on again like they did last time.

