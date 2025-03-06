Who's The Daddy: A week doing what I wanted was pure and utter bliss

Imagine you’re a 22-year-old woman. Would you rather go on holiday with your mum, or with your mum and your dad?

Yeah, pretty straightforward choice isn’t it. After you’ve graduated from university and worked on a Caribbean cruise ship for six months, the last thing you want is to roll back the years to a family holiday - in one privacy-free family room - and pretend you’re seven again.

Which is the main reason why Daughter #2 and the Boss have just spent five wonderful days in Gran Canaria, sipping cocktails in the sunshine, thousands of miles away from the last knockings of a North West winter.

The Boss took early retirement from teaching last summer so is still revelling in the novelty of cut-price term-time holidays, and Daughter #2’s not due back on the boat for her second tour of duty until the end of this month, so they thought, why not?

Flash floods on their last day aside, the pictures they sent on WhatsApp look like the things that dreams are made of. Sunshine, beaches and loads of empty sunloungers so there’s no 6am walk of shame to bag a couple with your towels while desperately avoiding eye contact with anyone you might see who is doing exactly the same.

People in their early 20s tend to keep different hours to recently retired schoolteachers who suddenly find the world at their feet, so the Boss sent regular morning updates and views of her beach walks while Daughter #2 slept in.

Meanwhile, back at the ranch, yours truly and our daughters’ childhood pets (a middle-aged sighthound and two geriatric rescue cats who don’t like each other very much) spent a surprisingly chilled few days in each other’s company.

This was mainly due to the fact that I walked the dog’s legs off every day, to the point where last Monday after work we got about 200 yards from our front door when Walter put the brakes on and refused to walk another step until I asked him: “Do you want to go home, buddy?” and he did a swift 180 to park his skinny backside on the sofa until morning.

It was great. I spoke to no one (apart from fellow dog walkers) and did nothing (except watched films I’d never seen before such as Glengarry Glen Ross, Wall Street and Office Space; slogged through Manchester United’s latest televised existential crisis; went to the gym three times; played loads of Beatles and Stones albums and cooked some lovely meals).

It’s hard to imagine how anyone could have a better time even if they were on a sunshine holiday. All that’s missing is the sea. In fact, if I could do even half of that on my next one I’d be more than happy. Maybe that’s the secret of a long and happy marriage, separate holidays so you can both do what you want, when you want. If this was an experiment then it has been a roaring success, not one single apocalyptic holiday argument (there’s usually one, every single time, about nothing) and it costs half as much.

