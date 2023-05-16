News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS
Barclays set to shut 15 more UK branches in latest round of closures
Facebook and Instagram roll out UK verification subscription service
Sky customers report internet and mobile outage
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs

Lilliput Lane cottages popular with collectors

​For those of us who can only dream of escaping to a picturesque Lake District holiday cottage this season, how about the appeal of a pint-sized collectable version?

By The Newsroom
Published 16th May 2023, 16:48 BST- 2 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 16:51 BST

There’s something very charming about a building detailed and delicately rendered in miniature, none more so than a charming country cottage.

Perhaps the most enduringly popular cottages revered by collectors are Lilliput Lane. These iconic and accurately modelled buildings were launched by sculptor David Tate in 1982, just up the road in Penrith.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Putting his own house on the market to fund the company, and with just ‘seven employees and a dog’, David’s ambition was to capture Britain's ‘vernacular’ or native British architecture. And indeed he did.

These lovely examples of Lilliput Lane are currently in the centre priced £12 each.These lovely examples of Lilliput Lane are currently in the centre priced £12 each.
These lovely examples of Lilliput Lane are currently in the centre priced £12 each.
Most Popular

David’s team would drive thousands of miles a year photographing regional cottages across the British Isles. Cast in amorphite, a special mix of gypsum, and a Lilliput Lane invention, final touches were added individually, using stones from that model’s area.

The initial 14 cottages, released in September 1982, were an instant success and soon joined by larger buildings of historic significance: castles, village churches, cathedrals and historic public buildings.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Collecting and trading Lilliput Lane has remained popular ever since, with the Lilliput Lane Collectors' Club boasting over 50,000 members world-wide at its height.

Eventually ceasing production in 2016, a large back catalogue means common models can be picked up for a few pounds. Attractive pieces in their own right, these lovely examples currently in the centre are priced £12 each.

For dedicated collectors, rarer limited editions, anomalies and production mishaps remain sought after such as those produced before the company settled on a name, including ‘Dale House’, ‘Acorn Cottage’ and ‘Coach House’.

Keep your eyes open for the rarest three, all produced in virtually double-figure limited runs between 1982 -83: ‘the Old School House Drapers’, ‘the Old Mine’, and ‘Cliburn School’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wonderful for getting kids enthused about our country’s geography, architecture and history.

Related topics:Lake DistrictCoachBritain