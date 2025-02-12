Blaise Tapp: Little things matter a lot, where’s the harm in sending a card?

It's the time of year when supermarkets are full of panic stricken men, it's nearly always men, jostling to get their hands on the most presentable bunch of roses.

Valentine's Day is beloved by restaurant and card shop owners but detested by curmudgeons who unoriginally bleat about how it’s a big swizz, invented by flashy advertising execs. Since the beginning of our relationship in 1996, I’ve bought Mrs Tapp 29 soppy cards and countless bunches of flowers, boxes of chocolates and other assorted gifts. Some may say that I’m a sucker for commercialism but that’s what couples do this time of year, don’t they?

This year, I actually spent more than 10 minutes choosing the card for the woman who has watched me transform from a half decent looking teenager into a balding middle aged bloke, because despite the fact we’ve exchanged trinkets of our affection for three decades, it still matters.

I came very close to buying a comedy card this year but came to my senses, knowing that it probably wouldn’t land that well and who wants to upset their other half on the day of love?

There have been years when we’ve both said ‘don’t worry about a card’ but neither of us meant it. That’s what happens when you spend more than half your life with somebody - you know when they’re not telling you what they really mean.

While I’ve always regarded myself as being pretty romantic, my displays of love and affection are nowhere near as big and showy as they once were.

For the past decade or so I’ve signed off my cards with my name rather than messing around with the ‘from your Valentine’ nonsense because who else would leave a red envelope next to the Weetabix before the school run?

This year, we won’t be trying to fight for a table for two and will instead go out in a couple of weeks’ time when we’re not going to be ripped off for a bottle of fizz and a fancy, overpriced pud. We’ll stay in for a home cooked meal, possibly enjoyed after the kids have finished theirs. Who knows, we might even open a bottle.

There will be those who will take great pleasure in ignoring the occasion while scoffing at millions of us who have participated but you learn that it’s the little things in life that matter and where’s the harm in exchanging cards?