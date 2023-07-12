Blaise Tapp: Life stood still for a moment as I was hanging by a ‘Thread’

While it’s not unheard of for me to go missing in action for half an hour so while being preoccupied with keeping up to date with various sporting and news dramas, this time it was different. Like tens of millions of others around the world, I’ve spent recent days attempting to get to grips with the latest social media sensation - Threads, which is the latest offering from Mark Zuckerburg, the man who arguably changed the world forever by launching Facebook nearly two decades ago.

Despite already cutting it fine for the madness of the school run and not having emptied the kitchen bin, life stood still while I chose the photo I wanted to display on my account as well as writing something pithy for that all important profile. Mrs Tapp was told that the delay was due to me not being able to find any matching socks.

While it’s early days, I’ve enjoyed Threads so far as it seems much less angry, not to mention less toxic, than its rival - a point which was underlined by the blatant libelling on Twitter of a host of household names as trolls and ghouls engaged in an unsavoury game of guess the anonymous BBC star who first became subject of lurid headlines on Saturday.

The arrival of Threads has prompted me to reflect on whether I need so many social media apps - at last count I had six of them on my phone which, believe it or not, isn’t as many as it sounds.

It’s worth pointing out that, despite how it seems, I’m by no means a social media addict - Zuckerburg made his move after Elon Musk’s Twitter introduced a limit which prevented users from reading more than 600 posts a day - I simply don’t have the time to read even a fraction of that.