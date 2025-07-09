Blaise Tapp: I’m no petrolhead, I’m just a man in love with the open road

For someone who has less than half a clue about how a car works, I consider myself to be a big fan of driving.

I am as far removed from being a petrol head as is possible - until recently I thought a Qashqai was a Nepalese dish rather than a mid-range family vehicle - but once I am behind the wheel, I feel completely at home. The fact that I wouldn’t know what to do with a carjack or a can of WD-40 is immaterial.

I would go as far as saying that the inside of a car is my happy place which is why I’m more excited than any 48-year-old ought to be about anything that I will be driving over 1,500 miles next week. I’ve never been good at beach holidays and I have shelves full of unfinished books that I had planned, but failed, to read beside pools in far flung spots over the past 30 odd years, so driving half way across Europe seems like an obvious way to spend a week away from the office.

Of course, football is a big motivation for embarking on the longest drive of my life - from these shores to the far corners of Switzerland for the Women's Euros - but it will be all about the driving for me. In true middle age fashion I have planned for this trip like I’ve never planned before - the motor is serviced within an inch of its life and I have assembled more kit than seems absolutely necessary for any car journey. As well as the obligatory hi-viz bibs, disposable breathalysers and a red triangle that I’ve had in the boot of about six cars over the past 20 years but never had cause to use, I’m now the proud owner of a fire extinguisher, which is a requirement of the famously sensible Swiss.

I will be joined on this most epic of road trips by a pal and three teenagers, so we’ve factored in more comfort stops than I’d care for as we wind our way along some of the most stunning roads anywhere in the world. In fact, we’ve even planned where we will stop to squeeze in cheap French plonk into the packed Skoda before we cross the border into the most expensive country in Europe.

I fully appreciate that my excitement about what is essentially just a very long car drive would probably warrant my immediate entry to The Dull Men’s Club but the joy of motoring is very real.