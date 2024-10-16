Blaise Tapp: I don’t want to live forever, I just want to enjoy life and have fun

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It's now, checks notes, 30 years since Liam Gallagher first warbled the chorus to 'Live Forever' - an anthem for a generation of Britpop devotees who didn't think the party would ever end.

But end it did, and today the Oasis classic is one of a handful of tunes that immediately transports those who experienced that wonderful decade back to the madness. Raucously singing the chorus about wanting to defy the sands of time, usually just after closing time, is something that so many of us have done down the years.

But does anyone really want to live forever? I only ask because I’ve just read an interesting piece in one of those publications that takes anyone with kids and jobs a week to finish on how there’s a long running disagreement between leading ageing scientists about whether humans will ever live until 150. In fact, one very clever chap is so convinced that this will happen, he is 20 years into a bet with another boffin, who vehemently disagrees with him. Not that either of them are very likely to be able to enjoy their winnings.

It is possible therefore that the first ever 150-year-old human is currently a young adult, who although they might not take their final breath until around 2150, they are currently fretting about whether to subscribe to Netflix or start saving for a deposit for their first home. Personally, I’m glad I’m not in the running to become the oldest person in history because there is no way that these knees will last me another 103 years.

I just want to be healthy and have fun. Photo: Adobe

But I am now at the stage where I’ve started contemplating what I want from the second half of my life and it’s certainly not another ten decades of looking for the remote control while worrying about whether to crank up the thermostat another notch. I’ve been lucky enough to meet more than my fair share of centenarians and although all of them have had fascinating stories to tell, I’d wager that none of them have been the last one left on the dancefloor and have a penchant for warm sausage rolls.

As things stand, I’m twenty years from claiming my state pension and I want my retirement to be full of adventure and good health and, when the time comes to it, I want to be ready to call time on it all.

The way I see it, we are designed to be on this planet for a certain amount of time and nobody is going to live forever, or 150 years.