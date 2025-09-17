Blaise Tapp: Hopefully everyone will fall in love with Bagpuss all over again

If you were to ask any member of Generation X to name 10 television shows from their childhood it’s a near certainty that Bagpuss would feature somewhere on that list.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There’s a strong argument that Gen Xers like me - we’re the middle aged lot who insist on wearing bright coloured trainers and leopard print even though we’re marching towards retirement, in case you didn’t know - grew up during the golden age of children’s telly. Mr Benn, The Magic Roundabout, The Wombles, Rentaghost, Button Moon and Sesame Street were all broadcast into millions of living rooms across the land during the 1970s and 1980s. However, Bagpuss, is the one that everyone of my vintage instantly remembers - I’m unclear whether that’s just because it takes us back to simpler, happier times or if it was down to it looking like it was made by 10 year olds for an art project.

That stop frame animation style and pink and white cloth cat as the central character set it apart from slicker early ‘80s’ cartoon shows such as Danger Mouse and Pigeon Street, meaning that it was extremely uncool to admit watching Bagpuss. I was very much a closet fan but loved it all the same, which is why I was delighted to hear last week that it’s making a comeback more than 50 years after it first aired.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Apparently, the 21st Century reboot will see Bagpuss and his pals, including Professor Yaffle, wake up in modern day Britain, where they will continue their adventures. Given that the original programme was underpinned by a gentle kindness, goodness knows what the nation’s most famous stuffed cat will think of how things have changed in the 130 years since - don’t forget the series was set in the late Victorian era.

Bagpuss is making a comeback to our televisions. Photo: BBC

I’m genuinely excited by the prospect of a feature length film that revives a cultural icon, which has previously topped the list of both most loved children’s programmes and characters, searing itself into the consciousness of a brand new audience.

What this angry, divided world needs right now is a reminder that we don’t always need brash and loud characters to keep us entertained and that simple, understated stories are often the most engaging. I have no doubt that some tedious wannabe is likely to dismiss the latest incarnation of this kids’ classic as ‘woke’ but I’m all for there being a contemporary reminder of how things used to be.

Hopefully, we’ll all fall in love with Bagpuss once again.