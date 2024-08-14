Blaise Tapp: ‘Breaking’ inspired me to try and ‘throw some shapes’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

When the curtain finally came down on the Paris Olympics on Sunday, armchair sports fans like me were left feeling bereft as it brought to an end a truly incredible 16 days.

There are always moments that live long in the memory after most major sporting events and Paris had more than its fair share but, for me, the 33rd Olympiad will always be known as the Games that had breakdancing in it. It is probably the one and only time that it will feature, following the news that it won't be on the schedule for Los Angeles 2028.

Sporting purists everywhere - the sort that have an entire shelf unit for their collections of Wisden and Rothmans year books - were outraged simply by the fact it was included this time out, but it got people talking, which is surely half the point. One person who really got people's tongues wagging was the Australian female entrant, Raygun, who scored zero from the judges in all three of her three 'battles'. I don't know a thing about breakdancing, or breaking as the cool kids call it these days. In fact, until a fortnight ago it was something I thought people had stopped doing around 1994, so I am not really that well qualified to judge the merits of her performances but they were certainly unique, which has been the argument of her band of supporters who have stood up for her since she went viral at the weekend.

In fact, I like to think that I adopt a bit of Raygun's carefree spirit whenever I take to the dancefloor, which isn't quite as common occurrence as it once was. I have always been of the opinion that I do my very 'best' moves whenever I behave like nobody's watching, even when I'm in the middle of a crowded dancefloor. As a 47-year-old, whose nightclub golden years are well behind him, it would be too easy to dismiss my efforts as dad dancing, but I will always argue that it's a bit better than that, although not much.

Raygun of Team Australia competes in the Olympic Games Paris 2024. Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

I did actually try my hand at breakdancing back in the 1980s, but it literally ended in tears and, these days I can just about manage a 'robot'.

Despite my obvious limitations, dancing is one of my favourite things, even though as I have as much talent for it as I do for Ancient Greek, as I always feel much better once I have thrown some shapes.

While the vast majority of us can only ever dream of becoming an Olympian, the introduction of events we wouldn't ever normally watch can provide the most unlikely of inspiration.