Blaise Tapp: Are modern day Brits ready to step up to fight for our country?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Last week the head of the Armed Forces made a speech during which he spoke about the need for the UK’s ‘pre-war generation’, yes that’s right, to prepare for the possibility of a conflict which would require a ‘whole-of-nation undertaking’. This bleak message, which follows similar warnings from countries such as Sweden and Finland, is clearly designed to educate the population that the threat from Russia is one we should all take much more seriously than many of us currently do.

It certainly worked in our house - it put me right off my Weetabix and skimmed milk when I first heard. Even though there was soon a clarification from Downing Street that there were no plans for conscription, for those paying attention, it was a sobering message for those of us who are considered to be of fighting age. I know I would fall into that category if the clarion call came tomorrow because I’ve Googled it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are some who have dismissed this warning as unnecessary scaremongering but it won’t do the wider population any harm to be woken up to the prospect that one day, the time might come when we may all need to do our bit against the threat of hostile forces. When you consider that the size of our professional army currently stands at 73,000 - some 27,000 troops smaller than it was in 2010 - you begin to understand why military top brass might be more than a little concerned. But are modern day Brits ready to step up like their grandparents and great grandparents did during the Second World War?

How would you handle being called up for your country? Photo: Adobe

I mean, we now live in a society where some lose their minds if they stumble across a ‘spoiler’ about a television show that they haven’t decided whether they will actually watch yet. And who can forget the bleating which followed us being told to stay at home and wear masks four years ago. In my grandparents’ day, a safe space was the cupboard under the stairs, whereas today it means not having to listen to views you might not like.