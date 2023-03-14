Remembering back to my childhood, there was one quintessentially English ceramics brand which made attractive, robust, sensibly-sized pieces, perfect for pocket-money budgets. If I add a clue that the name immediately conjures up animal figurines, does that help?

It’s Beswick, of course! Founded in Staffordshire in 1894, Beswick Pottery originally concentrating on producing tableware. By 1934, the company was building a reputation for fine bone-china figurines of famous race horses and champion dogs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many models came in a range of different versions, which command different prices today, so it’s worth knowing a 1940’s huntsman’s rearing horse is worth up to ten times more in dappled grey as opposed to brown.

Commanding well above pocket-money prices are rare brown 1939 originals of Beswick’s very first horse, 1938 Derby winner Bois Rousell, which today will fetch tens of thousands of pounds.

Expanding into farm, hunting, and country figurines, this selection shows the appeal of Beswick. The Labrador is priced £25, the dachshund £28, and the collie £40. The anthropomorphic walking bunny, priced £35, is characteristic of the style developed after Beswick acquired the rights to produce Beatrix Potter figurines in 1940.

Reaching 21 characters in total, the immensely successful range was followed in 1952 by Disney figures, and Winnie the Pooh in 1968. Original models of all these ranges are extremely sought after today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As with many brands, Beswick went through challenging times, beginning with its sale to Royal Doulton in 1969. Ranges, variations and colours were gradually reduced, and the Beswick stamp was officially retired in 1990, to the dismay of collectors.

In 2004, the Beswick name was sold to Dartington Crystal, who continue to produce Beswick-stamped animal figurines, vases and giftware such as the Snowman and Snowdog nursery-piece figures.