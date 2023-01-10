This doesn’t have to cost a lot; as canny readers know, pieces can be picked up very reasonably, especially if you don’t mind a bit of “mix and match”. I love stories of items (including Tupperware!) lasting generations- how cost-effective is that!

But many centre visitors describe getting items out only to find them damaged or discoloured, making thus the perfect time to talk storage tips to avoid tears before teatime!

Advertisement Hide Ad

After gentle cleaning, wrap glass and ceramics in double the paper or cloth you think is needed (I speak from experience!), and never cram together. If you store “in view”, such as on a shelf or dresser, be aware that direct light can fade painted designs.

This lovely tablecloth is in the centre priced £10

I’m regularly asked about tarnished cutlery, this is caused by exposure to oxygen. A tarnish proof bag or roll is the best storage solution; or wrap in soft cloth and place in an airtight box.

The Christmas tableware item people often neglect to store correctly, to their peril, is linen. Today’s appreciation for natural fibres means linen is back in vogue. Elevating any meal, beautiful, quality vintage linen tablecloths and napkins can even be sourced cheaper than new.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This lovely tablecloth, in the centre priced £10, will happily grace a table for years to come.

After washing gently in phosphate-free soap, ensure linens are absolutely dry- any damp will cause irreparable mould and discolouration. Acid free paper should be used for delicate fabrics including lace, but heavy linen tablecloths will be happy in a cotton pillowcase. Make sure storage areas are dry and moth-free!

Advertisement Hide Ad