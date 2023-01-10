Antique column
Did you take down your Christmas decorations in a last minute Twelfth Night panic, like the Blackburn household? In ours, like many others I know, we also love decorating the Christmas table with some old and treasured glassware, cutlery, crockery and linen.
This doesn’t have to cost a lot; as canny readers know, pieces can be picked up very reasonably, especially if you don’t mind a bit of “mix and match”. I love stories of items (including Tupperware!) lasting generations- how cost-effective is that!
But many centre visitors describe getting items out only to find them damaged or discoloured, making thus the perfect time to talk storage tips to avoid tears before teatime!
After gentle cleaning, wrap glass and ceramics in double the paper or cloth you think is needed (I speak from experience!), and never cram together. If you store “in view”, such as on a shelf or dresser, be aware that direct light can fade painted designs.
I’m regularly asked about tarnished cutlery, this is caused by exposure to oxygen. A tarnish proof bag or roll is the best storage solution; or wrap in soft cloth and place in an airtight box.
The Christmas tableware item people often neglect to store correctly, to their peril, is linen. Today’s appreciation for natural fibres means linen is back in vogue. Elevating any meal, beautiful, quality vintage linen tablecloths and napkins can even be sourced cheaper than new.
This lovely tablecloth, in the centre priced £10, will happily grace a table for years to come.
After washing gently in phosphate-free soap, ensure linens are absolutely dry- any damp will cause irreparable mould and discolouration. Acid free paper should be used for delicate fabrics including lace, but heavy linen tablecloths will be happy in a cotton pillowcase. Make sure storage areas are dry and moth-free!
But remember, given a reasonable amount of care, pure linen will handle several generations of use. It thrives with regular laundering, and does not need to be saved 'for best'; so rather than pack it away, why not let 2023 be the year of nice linen!