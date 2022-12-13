This first Christmas without him is going to be very emotional, so we’re finding comfort in family traditions. One is looking through his fantastic album of vintage one-sided ‘postcard’ Christmas cards, different to the folded cards we send today.

The first recorded Christmas card was sent by Michael Maier, a physician at the Hapsburg court, to James I of England and his son the Prince of Wales in 1611. It was only rediscovered by the Scottish Record Office in 1979.

By the late 18th and the early 19th century, seasonal messages, often containing personally penned verses, were sent on specially prepared pieces of paper with engraved headings and ornamental borders.

Could Christmas cards become a thing of the past and become collector’s items in 100 years’ time?

Sir Henry Cole, founder of the Victoria and Albert Museum, commissioned the first commercial Christmas card in 1843, featuring family and charitable scenes.

An additional 1,000 copies were printed for sale at a shilling each, with proceeds going to charity.

In 2001 an original card signed by Henry Cole and set to his grandmother and aunt sold for a record £22,500.

Any of the 1,000 commercially sold ones fetch around £5,000 in good condition.

Early Christmas cards were very ornate, with lacy borders and panels opening to reveal a scene.

Surprisingly, these were rarely the religious or wintery snow scenes we might imagine; until card manufacturers Goodall & Sons introduced holly, mistletoe and robins.

An embossed and glazed late 19th century Christmas card with folding cut outs could be worth well over £100 today, much more if from a famous sender.

My dad was in good company: the British Museum now houses Queen Mary’s huge Christmas cards collection.

