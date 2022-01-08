A New Year message from Preston's Sikh community

One of our main festivals we all look forward to is the birth celebrations of 10th Guru Ji, "Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji", which will be held in the New Year (Sunday, January 9, 2022) at Guru Nanak Gurdwara Singh Sabha, Bow Lane Preston. A three-day ceremony will take place from Friday, January 7, to closure of the reciting of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji (Holy Scriptures) on Sunday, January 9.

Due to the government guidelines, we again are adhering to the restrictions as there have been throughout since lockdown. Again this is the time where Sikhs congregation would attend and take part in religious activities including preparing, serving and consuming of hot vegetarian meals and desserts which will be prepared to take away.

The Gurdwara will be open for worship and advise anyone with flu like symptoms please not to attend for the safety of yourself and others.

A New Year message from the Sikh community

Due to 2020 having being a difficult year over the coronavirus pandemic, it certainly will not be forgotten so quickly and we hope everyone has had safe and enjoyable festivities over this holiday period with family, friends and loved ones.

Wishing all a Healthy New Year and Peace and Goodwill to all mankind throughout 2022.

We are asking all attendees to please continue to follow the government guidelines and face coverings must be worn at the Gurdwara, exception of those with medical conditions.

Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa

Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh

(Pure Ones belong to God

Victory belong to God)

From