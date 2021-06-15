Coconut pancakes with tropical fruit recipe
Try this simple and nutritious breakfast dish from WW, formerly WeightWatchers. It’s perfect for summer with its fruity flavours and a taste of the tropical.
Coconut pancakes with tropical fruit
Serves 4 l Prep 10 minutes l Cook 30 minutes
Ingredients
3tbsp desiccated coconut
115g white self-raising flour
Half-a-tablespoon caster sugar
Half-a-level teaspoon baking powder
200ml sweetened coconut drink
One large whole egg
200g 0% fat natural Greek yogurt
1 medium kiwi fruit, peeled and sliced
100g diced pineapple
100g diced mango
1 medium pomegranate
Calorie controlled cooking spray
Method
1. Place the desiccated coconut into a large frying pan over a medium heat and toast for 1-2 minutes, stirring constantly, until it starts to turn golden in colour. Transfer to a bowl to cool.
2. Put the self-raising flour, caster sugar, baking powder and two-and-a-half tablespoons of the toasted coconut in a bowl and stir until combined.
3. In a jug, whisk together the coconut drink (we used Alpro) and the large egg. Add the dry ingredients to the jug and whisk until just combined. Set aside.
4. Mist a large pan with cooking spray and put over a medium heat. Pour an eighth of the batter into the pan, swirl the pan to spread out the mixture a little, then cook for 2-3 minutes until the pancake starts to set on top and holes appear. Flip over and cook for a further two minutes. Transfer to a plate and repeat to make eight pancakes.
5. Stack two pancakes on top of each other and serve some of the Greek yogurt, and a mix of the fruit.