Booths tasty tomato sauce recipe

This sauce  be used as the basis for everything from spaghetti bolognese to paella, and can add a bit of pep to stews and casseroles. And you can double to quantities to make it in bulk and freeze the sauce in portions, making dinner time a cinch.

By Booths
Thursday, 10th June 2021, 12:30 pm

Tomato sauce

Serves 4 l Prep: 10 mins l Cook: 15 mins

ingredients

1 tbsp olive oil

1 clove garlic

1 shallot

Half tbsp cider vinegar

1 tsp sugar

Pinch of chilli flakes

1 tin of chopped

tomatoes

Small bunch basil

Salt and pepper

to taste

Method

1. Thinly slice the shallot and garlic and gently fry in the oil for 1 minute.

2. Add the vinegar, sugar, chilli flakes and continue to cook for 30 seconds.

3. Turn up the heat and add the chopped tomatoes. Once it has come to the boil, remove from the heat and season with salt and pepper.

4. Add the sauce and chopped basil to a blender and pulse until you’ve reached your desired consistency.

Chef's tip: Add 200ml of hot veg stock for a quick and easy tomato and basil soup.