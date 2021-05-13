Booths Chilli Chicken Meatball Subs recipe
Makes a great weekend dinner in front of the TV and you can adjust the spice to suit your taste.
Serves: 4 l Prep: 15 mins l Cooks: 20 mins
Ingredients
500g Heck chicken mince
2 garlic cloves, crushed
Half tsp chilli flakes
1 tbsp coriander, chopped
1 lime, zest only
For the glaze
4 tbsp chilli jam
1 tbsp coriander, chopped
1 lime, juice only
For the red cabbage & celeriac slaw
Quarter of a head red cabbage,
thinly sliced
Quarter of a celeriac, grated
2 tbsp mayonnaise
1 tbsp coriander, chopped
Salt and pepper
To serve
4 sub style bread rolls
Extra coriander
1 red chilli, sliced
Method
1. Pre-heat the oven to 180C (fan) / 200C / 400F / gas mark 6.
2. For the meatballs, place the chicken mince, garlic, chilli flakes, coriander and lime zest into a bowl. Mix well to combine. Divide the mix into 12 evenly sized balls and roll to shape into meatballs. Place on a baking tray lined with baking paper.
3. To make the glaze, mix all of the ingredients in a small bowl. Spoon the glaze over the prepared meatballs and bake in a pre-heated oven for 20 minutes. Ensure they are piping hot and cooked through.
4. For the slaw, mix all of the ingredients together and season to taste.
5. To serve, slice each sub roll in half, add a dollop of slaw, 3 meatballs and garnish with coriander leaves and sliced chilli.
Chef’s Tip
Use this recipe to make smaller meatballs, once cooked pop each meatball on a bamboo skewer and serve as lollypop canapés. These meatballs have an Asian fusion feel, add them to a bowl of miso soup for a quick supper idea.