Blaise Tapp: Working from home means you can’t have cake and it eat

Don’t get me wrong, I’m not sure how I would feel about re-entering the rat race full time and having to wear shoes on a daily basis rather than super warm old man’s slippers would be a deal breaker, but I still feel like I am missing out on a lot.

I’ve been extremely lucky enough to work with many fine folk over the years and the best of them also happen to have been extremely talented bakers, which often made even the worst of days that little bit more enjoyable?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is there anything better than a roughly cut slice of Victoria Sponge after a particularly difficult phone call or a morning of mind numbing, back-to-back meetings? And don’t get me started on carrot cake - especially if it has come out of the oven the night before.

The sight of a co-worker presenting their chums with a snazzy tin or giant plastic tub full of baked delights is guaranteed to put a spring in the step of the vast majority of under pressure workers. However, is the age of office cake sharing doomed?

When Professor Susan Jebb, who chairs the Food Standards Agency said that bringing cake into the office should be seen as harmful to fellow workers as passive smoking, it provoked an inevitable chorus of ‘that’s the nanny state for you’ across the country and not just from the usual suspects - those who think that anybody who doesn’t stand to full attention whenever they see a Union Flag is a snowflake.

While the very eminent professor did her best to explain her analogy, it didn’t work very well because, as nearly everybody pointed out, you can always so no to a slice of cake, whereas in the days when people lit up indoors, it wasn’t always your choice whether you inhaled second hand smoke or not.

Advertisement Hide Ad