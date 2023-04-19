News you can trust since 1886
Blaise Tapp: Are we really ready for yet another right Royal knees up?

The countdown to the biggest event of the year is well under way and it’s likely that we will hear of nothing else in the coming weeks - I’m of course talking about the Coronation rather than Eurovision.

By Blaise Tapp
Published 19th Apr 2023, 12:27 BST- 2 min read

The shops have started displaying everything needed for a (yet another) street party including, and I’m not kidding, special edition chicken sausages, mayonnaise, chicken crisps, lamb and mint crisps, a giant cookie and more booze than you can shake a bejewelled staff at.

I’m not sure whether King Charles, or Queen Camilla for that matter, are fans of chocolate traybakes but that’s what many will be tucking into during the extra Bank Holiday weekend.

Memorabilia such as tins, tea towels, mugs, plates and even teddy bears have been filling shelves, warehouses and lock ups for months and it’s likely many of us will shell out for a keepsake of the first Coronation the vast majority will have lived through.

The British are world beaters when it comes to pomp and ceremonyThe British are world beaters when it comes to pomp and ceremony
Media coverage has been ramping up for months but if you’re sick of it already, then I’d suggest that you find a cave or anywhere that doesn’t have TV or broadband to stay in because you ain’t seen nothing yet.

As someone who loves watching history unfold, I’m not half as excited about the imminent proceedings at Westminster Abbey as I should be.

I don’t know whether Paddington Bear and his marmalade sandwiches or the Queen’s death and subsequent funeral mean I have had my fill of royal events for the next decade but I haven’t even bought so much as a paper plate with a Union Flag on it yet.

Last year we hosted a family barbecue to mark the Queen’s 70 year reign but it’s unlikely that I will be preparing batches of cucumber butties and jugs of Pimms in a fortnight’s time.

The apathy that I’m feeling right now could well be replaced with wild enthusiasm over the coming days and weeks but it’s unlikely that I will be doing the conga through the streets with the neighbours once our King and Queen are crowned.

I might tuck into some chocolate crowns and sup some specially brewed ale though.

