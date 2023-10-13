2073 will see robot cleaners, VR time travel and smart homes - according to AI

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

For those of millennial age currently, this generation has arguably experienced the most advancements within technology in a short space of time. As our ageing population grows bigger in the UK, how would life look for retirees and the general public in 50 years’ time?

Retirement community provider across the UK, Retirement Villages has used advanced AI technology to predict how lifestyles for the retired will look 50 years from now. AI was used to research trends and look at how we may live and travel in the year 2073.

Take a look at AI predictions for the not-so-far away future:

AI technology to predict how lifestyles for the retired will look 50 years from now. Photo: Retirement Villages

Robotic Assistants Cleaning and household chores will become much easier in future with the assistance of robotic assistants. These robots could have the ability to prepare meals and clean your homes on preset timers.

Sleep MonitoringWe currently have access to watches and apps which can monitor sleep quality, this will become more advanced. Smart bedding and sleep monitoring devices could track sleep patterns, adjust mattress comfort levels and create optimal sleeping environments. Brain-computer interfaces and relaxation technologies could aid in reducing stress and promoting restful sleep.

Smart Bathrooms and KitchensSmart rooms will integrate technology into our homes more than ever. Bathrooms could see water temperature monitoring and smart furniture which reminds you to take medication. Kitchens could see smart appliances which monitor cooking temperatures and times, auto-restocked fridges which monitor expiration dates, create shopping lists and suggest recipes based on available ingredients.

Wearable Healthcare TechnologyWearable tech will continue to develop to support our overall health and act in emergencies. Smart clothing or implantable devices equipped with sensors could continuously monitor vital signs such as heart rate, blood pressure and body temperature. This tech could call medical experts for help, such as ambulance services. Mental health wearable devices could use sensors to monitor emotional state and flag issues.

Memory Enhancement and VR TherapyVR may be able to help the brain access past memories and act as a therapy option for memory impacted health problems. VR environments designed to stimulate memories could additionally aid in reminiscence therapy. AI-powered conversational agents could provide emotional support, coping strategies and resources based on an individual's needs.

Virtual Travel to Moments in HistoryIf you can’t take the time to physically travel or mobility issues restrict your options, travel in the future will offer virtual options to see your favourite destinations remotely. VR headsets and new technology will allow you to see the world, not only visiting a location but also choosing a spot in time.

Relive Past HolidaysThink of the best holiday you ever had and imagine going back to relive it using VR. This can be particularly comforting to those with memory trouble, allowing them to recount precious memories.

Hyper-Fast Transportation and Space TravelAI predicts we will use hypersonic travel, this transport will drastically reduce travel times across the globe between continents.Supersonic planes or even next-generation transportation methods like hyperloop systems could become possible.We won’t be restricted to just Earth in 2073 and space travel is expected to be much more viable to many people.

E-Commerce Delivery and VR ShoppingVoice and gesture controls will allow easy online shopping to benefit retirees. Personalised AI assistants will allow consumers to compare prices and find the best products. Drone and autonomous vehicle delivery services will become more common. Algorithm intelligence will present fine-tuned options in real-time.

Virtual ExperiencesVR will enable us to virtually join our family on holidays from afar. Weddings, birthdays and social events will become accustomed to remote guests joining by virtual holograms. VR platforms will offer exercise and wellness classes virtually from anywhere in the world.

Stewart Bailey, Managing Director at Virtual Viewing (part of Retirement Villages) commented on this research saying: “I’d agree with the predicted advancements identified by AI. Technology will be significantly more advanced. Almost exclusively delivered via MR, if not cognitive implants. Over 65s will want to share experiences with a wide network of friends and family. Location and mobility should not be a hinderance in any way. We suspect there will be a high demand for entertainment services for families, especially grandchildren. Enriching the family bonds and support network will be expected.”