Openreach reveal Lancashire locations to receive full fibre broadband upgrade

Openreach has added a further 21 locations to its full fibre broadband rollout.

Openreach is expanding full fibre broadband rollout to another 21 locations including places in Lancashire as part of a plan to connect up to five million more homes and businesses by next March, the company announced.

The new locations cover around 80,000 rural and urban premises across the country including: Belmont in Lancashire; Cheriton Bishop in Devon; Didcot in Oxfordshire; Innsworth in Gloucestershire; Silverdale in Lancashire; and Woburn Sands in Buckinghamshire.

The company is reaching an average of 85,000 new premises every week.

“This is a UK infrastructure success story, so it makes sense for us, and the country, to push hard on the accelerator pedal,” said Clive Selley, chief executive of Openreach. “Our new network is helping to drive economic growth, create jobs, and will be the backbone of a prosperous, globally connected and competitive UK.

“Last year was our biggest year of build ever – reaching well over four million homes with this life changing technology.”