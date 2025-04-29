Opening night of Paul Whitehouse's Only Fools & Horses show in Blackpool cancelled after person taken ill
The hit musical show, based on the much-loved sitcom and featuring TV star Paul Whitehouse as Granddad, began its run on Monday, continuing until Saturday May 3.
But a member of the audience became ill during the performance and had to be taken out to an ambulance, which had rushed to the venue as an emergency.
The North West Ambulance Service has not released any information at this point about the condition of the patient. Lancashire Police confirmed it also attended but did not comment further.
A spokesman for the Winter Gardens confirmed that the show had been halted as a result of the incident but confirmed that tonight’s show will go ahead as planned.
They also said that a statement would be released later this morning, including new details over ticket implications.
Tickets have been selling well for the much-anticipated show, which also features music from Chas & Dave.
