A popular pub in Bamber Bridge which temporarily closed is due to reopen under new management.

Ye Olde Hob Inn, located at 9 Church Road, temporarily closed its doors last week.

The pub is set to reopen in April. | Google

While no reason was given from the gastropub’s closure, announcing the news on Facebook, a spokesperson for the pub said: “As I'm sure a lot of you may have noticed, the pub has been shut over the weekend.

“Firstly, I would like to apologise for the lack of update but unfortunately the pub will remain temporarily closed until further notice.

“Sorry for any inconvenience that this may cause.”

They added: “I would just like to take the opportunity to thank all of our great locals, regulars and friends for their continued support.”

A spokesperson for Star Pubs confirmed that a new licensee would be taking on the pub on Wednesday, April 2, but it will not open for a further week as it needs to be made ready to trade.