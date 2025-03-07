Opening date revealed for Ye Olde Hob Inn pub in Bamber Bridge after temporary closure
Ye Olde Hob Inn, located at 9 Church Road, temporarily closed its doors last week.
While no reason was given from the gastropub’s closure, announcing the news on Facebook, a spokesperson for the pub said: “As I'm sure a lot of you may have noticed, the pub has been shut over the weekend.
“Firstly, I would like to apologise for the lack of update but unfortunately the pub will remain temporarily closed until further notice.
“Sorry for any inconvenience that this may cause.”
They added: “I would just like to take the opportunity to thank all of our great locals, regulars and friends for their continued support.”
A spokesperson for Star Pubs confirmed that a new licensee would be taking on the pub on Wednesday, April 2, but it will not open for a further week as it needs to be made ready to trade.
