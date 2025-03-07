Opening date revealed for Ye Olde Hob Inn pub in Bamber Bridge after temporary closure

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 7th Mar 2025, 17:19 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A popular pub in Bamber Bridge which temporarily closed is due to reopen under new management.

Ye Olde Hob Inn, located at 9 Church Road, temporarily closed its doors last week.

The pub is set to reopen in April. The pub is set to reopen in April.
The pub is set to reopen in April. | Google

While no reason was given from the gastropub’s closure, announcing the news on Facebook, a spokesperson for the pub said: “As I'm sure a lot of you may have noticed, the pub has been shut over the weekend.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Firstly, I would like to apologise for the lack of update but unfortunately the pub will remain temporarily closed until further notice.

“Sorry for any inconvenience that this may cause.”

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

They added: “I would just like to take the opportunity to thank all of our great locals, regulars and friends for their continued support.”

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

A spokesperson for Star Pubs confirmed that a new licensee would be taking on the pub on Wednesday, April 2, but it will not open for a further week as it needs to be made ready to trade.

Related topics:LancashirePubs

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice