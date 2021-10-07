'Ongoing police incident' closes road in Blackburn

Emerald Avenue was closed due to an "ongoing incident" in Whalley New Road at around 8am today (October 7).

Police urged residents to avoid the area while emergency services attended the scene.

The nature of the incident has not yet been confirmed.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We are currently dealing with an ongoing incident in the Whalley New Road area of Blackburn.

"As a result we have closed Emerald Avenue to traffic and are asking the general public to avoid the area for the time being.

"We will update you when the road reopens."

