'Ongoing police incident' closes road and multi-story car park in Blackburn

An "ongoing police incident" in the Feilden Street area was reported by police at around 2.30pm today (July 1).

The road has been closed in both directions between Montague Street and Barton Street.

Feilden Street car park has also been shut and residents have been asked to avoid the area.

A spokesman for Blackburn with Darwen Council said: "Unfortunately people who have parked their vehicles on the car park are currently unable to access the multi-storey or remove their cars.

"Parking staff are on hand to inform car park users of the situation and it is anticipated that people will be able to collect their cars when the incident is resolved.

"There will be no charge for parking for today for these car park users."

