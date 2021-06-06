One person treated by paramedics after fire at commercial property in Chorley

Four fire engines from Chorley, Bamber Bridge and Horwich were called to the scene in Bolton Road shortly before 1.40am today (Sunday, June 6).

Firefighters used six breathing apparatus and two hose reels to extinguish the flames.

One person was treated at the scene by paramedics.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said.

