News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

One person taken to hospital after large fire breaks out at home in Warton

One person was taken to hospital after a large fire broke out at a home in Warton.

By Sean Gleaves
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 18th Nov 2022, 8:05pm

Four fire engines from Lytham, Wesham, St Annes, and South Shore attended the scene in Mill Lane at around 6.30am on Friday (November 18).

An aerial ladder platform from Blackpool was also called to help with the incident.

Read More
Seal pup who became trapped between boulders during high tide in Fleetwood rescu...

Most Popular

Firefighters used six breathing apparatus, two hose reels, one jet and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the flames.

“One casualty was conveyed to the hospital for precautionary checks,” crews said.

The road was closed in both directions for a number of hours as firefighters made the scene safe.

Four fire engines attended the scene in Mill Lane, Warton
WartonSt AnnesWeshamLythamBlackpool