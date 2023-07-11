News you can trust since 1886
One person given first aid treatment after fire breaks out at home in Kirkham

One person was given first aid treatment after a fire broke out at a home in Kirkham.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 11th Jul 2023, 19:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 19:16 BST

Two fire engines from Blackpool and South Shore attended an incident at a domestic building in The Chimes at around 7.35am on Tuesday (July 11).

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel, and a positive pressure ventilation unit to extinguish the flames.

Crews assessed one casualty before placing them in the care of paramedics from North West Ambulance Service.

A fire broke out at a domestic building in The Chimes, Kirkham (Credit: Google)A fire broke out at a domestic building in The Chimes, Kirkham (Credit: Google)
They were in attendance for approximately one hour and 45 minutes.

