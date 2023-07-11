One person given first aid treatment after fire breaks out at home in Kirkham
One person was given first aid treatment after a fire broke out at a home in Kirkham.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 11th Jul 2023, 19:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 19:16 BST
Two fire engines from Blackpool and South Shore attended an incident at a domestic building in The Chimes at around 7.35am on Tuesday (July 11).
Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel, and a positive pressure ventilation unit to extinguish the flames.
Crews assessed one casualty before placing them in the care of paramedics from North West Ambulance Service.
They were in attendance for approximately one hour and 45 minutes.