One of Lancashire's oldest bakeries put up for sale for first time in 40 years

By Catherine Musgrove

Senior reporter

Published 4th Apr 2025, 10:11 BST
A bakery that has been operarting since 1903 has been put up for sale - for the first time in 40 years.

Uppercrust in Station Road, Lytham, is being offered for £475,000, which includes a freehold property with separate three-bedroomed flat.

Agent Blacks Business Brokers said: “Due to a change in personal circumstances, the owners have decided to place the business on the market, providing a new owner with the chance to build upon its strong reputation and expand operations. The business currently operates on a part time basis, trading only three days per week, presenting significant potential for growth.”

Uppercrust Bakery, LythamUppercrust Bakery, Lytham
Uppercrust Bakery, Lytham | Blacks Business Brokers/Rightmove

The bakery operates from a ground-floor commercial premises with a retail shop at the front and an extensive bakery area to the rear. The premises are licensed for food takeaway until midnight, offering scope for extended trading hours or a diversification of services. The agent added: “The business previously engaged in wholesale and outside catering but does not currently offer these services although boasts plenty of space to reintroduce, presenting further opportunities for expansion.”

They continued: “This is a unique opportunity to acquire a long established bakery and historical property with a rich history in an affluent and highly desirable location. With part time trading currently limiting revenue, a new owner has the potential to unlock significant growth by increasing operating days, expanding product offerings, and exploring wholesale and catering opportunities.”

The flat is currently rented out at £750 per month.

