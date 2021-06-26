One dead and three injured in country lane smash

One person killed in collision

The collision happened around 1am on Lodge Lane, but few details have been released by emergency services.

Two fire engines from Wesham and St Annes were called to the scene and spent two hours dealing with the incident.

A fire brigade statement said: "There was one confirmed fatality at this incident.

Lodge Lane in Warton.

"Three other casualties were conveyed to hospital by North West Ambulance Service."