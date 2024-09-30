One arrested after man suffers ‘hand injury’ during attack on Church Road in St Annes

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 30th Sep 2024, 19:03 BST
A man was arrested following an assault in St Annes.

Police were called to a report of an assault at an address in Church Road at around 7.20pm on Friday.

Officers attended and found a man had suffered a “hand injury”.

A man was arrested following an assault on Church Road in St Annes | Google
A man was arrested following an assault on Church Road in St Annes | Google

A 44-year-old was subsequently arrested on suspicion of Section 20 grievous bodily harm (GBH).

He was later bailed pending further enquiries.

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

