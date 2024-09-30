One arrested after man suffers ‘hand injury’ during attack on Church Road in St Annes
Police were called to a report of an assault at an address in Church Road at around 7.20pm on Friday.
Officers attended and found a man had suffered a “hand injury”.
A 44-year-old was subsequently arrested on suspicion of Section 20 grievous bodily harm (GBH).
He was later bailed pending further enquiries.
