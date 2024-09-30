Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man was arrested following an assault in St Annes.

Police were called to a report of an assault at an address in Church Road at around 7.20pm on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers attended and found a man had suffered a “hand injury”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man was arrested following an assault on Church Road in St Annes | Google

A 44-year-old was subsequently arrested on suspicion of Section 20 grievous bodily harm (GBH).

He was later bailed pending further enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.