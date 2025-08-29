Olly Murs fans have travelled from across the UK to see him perform and switch on Blackpool Illuminations
It’s the night they have all been waiting for!
Pop superstar Olly Murs is in town and ready to headline the biggest party in Blackpool’s calendar - the 2025 Blackpool Illuminations Switch On.
Youngsters have draggd their parents from near and far to get a chance of seeing their pop crush up close.
Gazette reporter Sean Gleaves is at the Switch On talking to fans in the queue.
Here’s what they had to say....