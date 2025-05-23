Wrea Green is getting ready to raise a stein in style as the village hosts its first-ever Oktoberfest.

With a packed schedule of activities, food, drink and entertainment. This brand-new event promises to bring a little slice of Bavaria to Lancashire.

It will take place on Friday 26 and Saturday 27 September on The Green.

What’s on?

Friday 26 September - Family quiz fun.

The festivities kick off on Friday evening with a family-friendly quiz night, hosted by the one and only Paul O’Brien.

Known locally for his quick wit and lively personality, Paul will guide quiz teams through a night of brain-teasing fun.

It’s the perfect way to ease into the weekend, with something for all ages.

Saturday 27 September - A full day of Oktoberfest fun

On Saturday the Green will be transformed into a buzzing festival site under canvas, thanks to event hosts Northern Point Tipis.

Here's what to expect throughout the day: Games and activities for all ages, children’s entertainment throughout the afternoon, a wide selection of German and local beers, authentic Bavarian food including bratwurst and pretzels, and live music all day into the night - including a headline band in the evening.

A party with a purpose

This isn't just about beer and bratwurst, all proceeds from the event will go to support a local charity, which will be announced soon.

Organisers are keen to make Oktoberfest a celebration that gives back to the local area.

Wrea Green Parish Council are to thanks for their support in making the event possible.

Organisers say more details, including ticket information and the final music line-up will follow soon.

Magical under canvas

The event is being brought to life by Northern Point Tipis, who promise to make it ‘magical under canvas’.

Their stunning set-up on the Green will offer shelter, atmosphere and an unforgettable experience right in the centre of the village.

Not to be missed

Whether you're in it for the steins, the sausage or the music.

Wrea Green Oktoberfest 2025 is shaping up to be a highlight of the autumn calendar.

Stay tuned for updates via local noticeboards and community pages.