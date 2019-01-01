2019

New Year's Eve 2019: Around the world in pictures

As you wake up bleary eyed to a brand new year, rest assured you weren't the only one to enjoy last night's party.

Here's a selection of images to show you how the world welcomed 2019

Fireworks light up the sky over the London Eye in central London during the New Year celebrations

1. London

Fireworks light up the sky over the London Eye in central London during the New Year celebrations
pa
Buy a Photo
Performers on stilts on Princess Street during the Hogmanay New Year celebrations in Edinburg

2. Edinburgh

Performers on stilts on Princess Street during the Hogmanay New Year celebrations in Edinburg
pa
Buy a Photo
Runners start the Sao Silvestre race in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The 15-kilometer race is held annually on New Year's Eve.

3. Brazil

Runners start the Sao Silvestre race in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The 15-kilometer race is held annually on New Year's Eve.
pa
Buy a Photo
People in Viking costumes in front of a burning Viking boat during the Flamborough Fire Festival, a Viking themed parade, held on New Year's Eve, in Flamborough near Bridlington, Yorkshire

4. Yorkshire

People in Viking costumes in front of a burning Viking boat during the Flamborough Fire Festival, a Viking themed parade, held on New Year's Eve, in Flamborough near Bridlington, Yorkshire
pa
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 8