New Year's Eve 2019: Around the world in pictures As you wake up bleary eyed to a brand new year, rest assured you weren't the only one to enjoy last night's party. Here's a selection of images to show you how the world welcomed 2019 1. London Fireworks light up the sky over the London Eye in central London during the New Year celebrations 2. Edinburgh Performers on stilts on Princess Street during the Hogmanay New Year celebrations in Edinburg 3. Brazil Runners start the Sao Silvestre race in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The 15-kilometer race is held annually on New Year's Eve. 4. Yorkshire People in Viking costumes in front of a burning Viking boat during the Flamborough Fire Festival, a Viking themed parade, held on New Year's Eve, in Flamborough near Bridlington, Yorkshire