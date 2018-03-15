Calling all Elsa's and Spidermen: Audition dates announced for Disneyland Paris

Disneyland Paris has announced it is holding open auditions in the UK to recruit its new character, dancing and parade stars.
Have you ever dreamed of becoming a Disney princess or a real life Marvel superhero? Here's your chance.


A company spokesman said the roles would provide an great opportunity for performers to put a smile on the face of thousands of visitors while practising their foreign language skills.

Contracts are available from 2-week to 8-month temporary (CDD) contracts, permanent (CDI) contracts or vocational training contracts.

Short-term “intermittents”, or entertainment worker, contracts are available for certain performing roles.

A spokesman for the company said: "On stage or backstage, our 15,000 Cast Members work to make every guest’s stay a magical, unforgettable experience.

"Warm and welcoming, you will work with colleagues from around the world (100 nationalities, 20 languages spoken), eager to share their know-how and expertise.

"This makes working at Disneyland Paris, above all, a human experience with myriad encounters that will enrich your career as well as your personal life.

"Making dreams come true is a real job."

Positions available include:-

CHARACTER AND PARADE M/F

ACTOR / ACTRESS

SINGER M/F

DANCER M/F

STAGE DIRECTOR M/F

WIGMAKER M/F

MUSICIAN M/F

CHOREOGRAPHER M/F

ACROBAT M/F

SOUND, LIGHT OR SPECIAL EFFECTS TECHNICIAN M/F

STAGEHAND M/F

Auditions are being held in Leeds on April 15 or in London on April 17 and 18.

