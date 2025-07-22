An off-duty ambulance assistant helped save the life of a man she found collapsed while shopping.

The woman, known only as Gina, who is an ambulance care assistant from the North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) Patient Transport Service was out for lunch and running errands with her partner’s mum in Blackburn on her day off, when she drove past a group of people gathered around an unresponsive man, Karl, on the ground.

She immediately got out of the car to help, and quickly recognised Karl had suffered a cardiac arrest. With Karl unresponsive for several minutes and other bystanders not knowing life support, Gina quickly took over and started performing CPR while others call for an ambulance.

Karl was taken to Blackburn hospital for successful treatment. Gina didn’t know what had happened to him after he arrived at hospital, so stopped by the unit a few days later to see if she could find out. The nurse told her Karl was alive and well and had been asking who had saved his life, and she was then taken through to see him for an emotional reunion. Karl has since been discharged home and is recovering well.

Paramedic Amy was on-scene for the incident. She said: “Gina recognised Karl was in cardiac arrest and performed CPR so well that he started to show respiratory effort. She then calmly informed us what had happened and was a massive help in extricating him to the ambulance and assisting us further. Her actions that afternoon played a key role in the Karl’s positive outcome and she represented the ambulance service fantastically. Gina should be extremely proud of herself.”

PTS Team Leader Tony added: “There is no doubt that the swift intervention and actions that Gina showed on that day, helped to save Karl’s life. “This is a great reflection not only on Gina but on the PTS service overall and the CPR training that our staff receive. Well done.”