A nurse has been suspended from the register after a string of misconduct incidents while working at one of the country's top schools - including one where she called a student a"little scrote".

Laura Yalda Hindle was employed at Stonyhurst College in Hurst Green as healthcare manager from January 2016 until December 31, 2018, when her employment was terminated by mutual consent.

This month, the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) has decided that her fitness to practice is impaired, and there is a risk of repetition. She will not be able to work as a nurse for at least six months.

The school said her practise "falls far short of our safeguarding standards and the professional codes of conduct we expect to be followed to protect the health and wellbeing of our pupils."

Stonyhurst College

What's the background?

At the NMC hearing, Mrs Hindle admitted to incidents of misconduct, and had others proved against her. They include:

- Referring to a pupil as a “little scrote” or words to that effect, and using "confrontational language and/or behaviour" towards another male student.

- Not arranging for medication to be returned to a local pharmacy as required to do and not following the correct and appropriate procedure to record a patient’s prescription.

- Failing to add an entry into the controlled drugs register whilst on duty and at the end of the shift emailing colleagues asking them to do it for her.

- Shouting at a student when he attended the Health Centre for pastoral support and described the student to colleagues as "bad news" or words to that effect.

- On one or more occasions, shouted at anothet student who would often forget to collect his medication for ADHD, and displayed intimidating behaviour towards him; as well as shouting at three students in the presence of two colleagues.

- While dealing with a student in a distressed state, Mrs Hindle shouted as her "in a loud, aggressive manner and told her to 'stop being silly' or words to this effect".

- In March 2018, Mrs Hindle asked two colleagues to "tell a white lie” or words to that effect to senior management if they were asked whether additional staffing was still required in response to a viral outbreak.

- Breached student confidentially by giving a student's father details of another student, and then denied it.

How did it come to light?

Mrs Hindle was referred to the NMC on April 30, 2018 by the Health Centre at Stonyhurst College. A collective grievance was raised by four nurses managed by Mrs Hindle and an investigation was conducted by an external company, which had been instructed by the College. The investigation concluded that the issues raised could have been better handled under the employer's own internal policies.

Defence

The panel heard evidence that Mrs Hindle found the working environment challenging and felt unsupported. NMC panel members said they were in no doubt that the four colleagues were familiar with each other and that Ms Hindle's appointment as nurse manager of the College health centre "caused friction in relation to wide-ranging matters."

Her representative, Megan Fletcher-Smith, submitted she had demonstrated "very significant insight" recognised the severity of the charges found proved against her, and was "devastated by the fact." Mrs Fletcher-Smith told the panel that Mrs Hindle had been a nurse for more than 20 years, had volunteered through the Red Cross, worked in A&E, worked for the police, and since leaving Stonyhurst, had worked for a children’s hospice and no similar complaints have been raised.

Panel's decision The panel determined that students were placed at an unwarranted risk of harm as a result of Mrs Hindle's misconduct. In a statement they said: "Your misconduct, which included behavioural issues, medication mismanagement and dishonesty, had breached the fundamental tenets of the nursing profession and therefore brought its reputation into disrepute."

They said she had failed to demonstrate sufficient insight into some of the misconduct found proved and that there remains a risk of repetition. They could not be satisfied that should a similar, stressful, high-pressured environment arise again, the misconduct including dishonesty, would not be repeated. In order to mark the importance of maintaining public confidence in the profession, the panel determined a six month suspension order. At the end of the period of suspension, another panel will review the order.

Stonyhurst's statement

John Browne, Headmaster at Stonyhurst, said: “We note the findings of the Nursing and Midwifery Council regarding fitness to practise in this case and its decision to give a suspension order for six months.