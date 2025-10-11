LDRS

A three metre-high hare sculpture could be a focal point for a Rossendale town square, if a plan is approved by councillors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But a local civic trust has said a hare is not a Rossendale symbol and the steel sculpture would not suit the square. Rossendale Council is behind the planning application for a ‘Bowland Hare’ sculpture, proposed for Rawtenstall’s new Town Square. Made from steel plates and a steel column on a concrete foundation, it would be 3.5 metres high and 1.4 metres wide.

The Town Square site near the new bus station is in the official Rawtenstall conservation area. Although the site itself is not listed, it is opposite a Grade II listed National Westminster Bank building, according to a planning report for Rossendale’s development committee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recently, some Rossendale people have campaigned for the return of a sculpture known as Sir Hare, made a few years ago by Darwen-based artist Marjan Wouda. It was part of a temporary installation in Rawtenstall’s Whitaker Park. A dog sculpture from the same exhibition has since been installed in Clitheroe.

An online public fund-raising campaign is under-way on Spacehive for the Rawtenstall sculpture. Ms Wouda says it would promote Rossendale tourism, ecology, education and folklore.

LDRS

However, the planning decision has to focus on panning considerations only. A technical report about the proposed Rawtenstall hare is included in planning documents by Keskin Consulting Structural Engineers of Preston. It references a hare sculpture on a hill near Wyresdale Park, north of Garstang.

Regarding the Rawtenstall hare, the Rossendale Council planning report says heritage, visual appearance, residents’ amenity, access, parking and road safety are the main considerations for councillors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Referring to national and local planning guidance, it states: “Councils should take account the desirability of new development making a positive contribution to local character and distinctiveness, and the desirability of sustaining and enhancing the significance of heritage assets.

“The Local Plan seeks to ensure the built and historic environment is safeguarded and enhanced, and proposals take into account design, lighting and materials.”

LDRS

In comments, Growth Lancashire, a body which advises councils, said the proposed sculpture is ‘large in scale’ but added: “This part of the Rawtenstall conservation area has changed considerably in recent years. It now features a contemporary bus station, a redesigned public square and an upgraded, modern public realm.

“These have introduced a more contemporary character to the area that I feel can accommodate a contemporary sculpture of this scale. Overall, I feel that the sculpture can be deemed acceptable and that the significance of the area will be largely retained.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But in consultation, Rossendale Civic Trust said a hare is not a symbol associated with Rossendale and not in keeping with the square, according to the report. The trust said a more appropriate site would be Whitaker Park.

However, Rossendale planning officers believe the sculpture would be acceptable, subject to conditions including pedestrian and traffic safety measures, and the control of any dirt, debris or loose materials.