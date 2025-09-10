North West to be part of £8m AI crackdown on reoffenders.

A groundbreaking pilot programme is set to transform how offenders are monitored in England, with the introduction of artificial intelligence-powered remote face scanning technology.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The initiative aims to reduce reoffending, enhance public safety, and strengthen the Probation Service’s ability to intervene before crimes occur.

As part of the scheme, offenders will be required to use their mobile devices to complete remote check-ins in addition to existing measures such as GPS tags and in-person probation appointments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The software will prompt offenders to record short video clips of themselves, with AI technology verifying their identity. Offenders will also have to answer behavioural and activity-related questions, ensuring that supervision extends beyond traditional boundaries.

If an offender attempts to evade detection or provides concerning responses, the system will immediately flag a red alert to the Probation Service.

This rapid-response capability is designed to give officers the ability to step in swiftly, preventing potential crimes before they take place.

Lord Timpson, Minister for Prisons, Probation and Reducing Reoffending, hailed the pilot as a leap forward in criminal justice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “This new pilot keeps the watchful eye of our probation officers on these offenders wherever they are, helping catapult our analogue justice system into a new digital age.

“It’s bold ideas like this that are helping us tackle the challenges we face. We are protecting the public, supporting our staff, and making our streets safer as part of our Plan for Change.”

North West to be part of £8m AI crackdown on reoffenders.

The pilot will run across four regions - the North West, South West, East of England, and Kent, Surrey and Sussex, before being considered for wider rollout.

Future expansions may incorporate GPS-based location verification and other advanced monitoring tools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This development is part of an £8 million government investment in new technology to strengthen offender surveillance and improve community safety.

It follows the publication of the Ministry of Justice’s AI Action Plan and recent engagement with leading tech firms to explore innovative justice solutions, ranging from AI-powered home monitoring to biosensors capable of detecting drug use.

Alongside the Sentencing Bill and a 45% increase in Probation Service funding worth up to £700 million.

The government’s strategy is clear: tougher monitoring, stronger supervision and safer streets for communities across the country.