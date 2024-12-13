In just six months, there has been more than 1,000 recorded incidents of violence and aggression against North West Ambulance Service staff - averaging out at 165 incidents per month or five assaults every day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These include both verbal and physical abuse targeting ambulance crews and call handler staff - and the figures do not include the incidents that go unreported.

In order to make sure that no abuse goes unchecked, former detective Natalie Samuels has joined NWAS as head of violence prevention reduction and security. Natalie said: “Our service users need to be aware that they can’t hide behind the phone, verbal abuse is not okay and you can be prosecuted. We also want to raise awareness and educate staff that any form of abuse should not be accepted and only by reporting these incidents can these offenders be punished for their abuse.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie has already made a significant impact. After working with 111 colleagues in the summer to encourage reporting of verbal abuse, violence and aggression incident reports increased by 500 per cent. There is now at least one verbal abuse incident recorded per day. “This highlights how vital it is for staff to feel supported in reporting abuse,” she said.

NWAS

Prosecution

Natalie is now expanding these initiatives to 999 call centres, with a focus on improving reporting culture and highlighting the serious repercussions for those who verbally abuse staff. One notable case resulted in a successful prosecution. In July, Mahinder Singh, 36, from Trafford, was handed a £500 fine, 100 hours of unpaid work and a 16-week prison sentence suspended for 18 months after a homophobic verbal attack on a call handler after he called for help for his mother.

To strengthen support for staff, Natalie has expanded her team, appointing violence prevention and reduction specialist practitioners across the NWAS areas. These specialists provide advice and direct support to staff through the prosecution process, promote the use of body-worn cameras, risk map repeat offenders to proactively address potential threats, and implement support strategies aimed at preventing future offences.

Beyond internal efforts, Natalie is working closely with external partners, including police, hospitals, local councils and violence prevention networks to address this issue collaboratively. She added: “Tackling violence requires a community approach. Together, we can implement prevention strategies that protect emergency workers and foster safer environments.”