Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A ground-breaking discovery by a Lancashire based PhD student is changing our understanding of the Universe, and catching the eye of some of the world’s most prominent scientists, including Nobel Prize-winning physicist Sir Roger Penrose.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alexia Lopez, 28, a PhD student at the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan), identified a colossal structure in space dubbed ‘The Giant Arc’, a vast crescent -shaped collection of galaxies stretching an astonishing 3.3 billion light-years across.

Even more remarkably, she later discovered another enormous structure, the ‘Big Ring’, in the same patch of sky.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexia said: “The Giant Arc is so big, it challenges a fundamental assumption in cosmology. That the Universe looks roughly the same everywhere on the largest scales.”

“It’s like zooming out on a beach. We expect it to look uniformly beige, but this arc is like seeing a giant ripple in the sand.”

Sir Roger Penrose, famous for his work on black holes and theories of the early Universe, has taken note. Recalling the moment she was contacted by the celebrated physicist, Alexia said: “I didn’t believe it was real at first, I thought it was a joke.”

“I had cited his work in my papers, but never imagined he would cite mine!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has cited Ms Lopez in his latest research publication, The Physics of Conformal Cyclic Cosmology.

He said: "Alexia Lopez has discovered a remarkable effect which appears to substantiate the conformal cyclic cosmological model that I originally suggested in the early years of the 21st Century.

"Her observations provide what appears to be a very strong challenge to conventional cosmology which had not been previously anticipated."

Sir Roger is a world-renowned physicist. He mentored Professor Stephen Hawking and has a strong interest in cosmological discoveries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The discoveries originated from Alexia’s time as a student at UCLan, where she was mentored by Dr Roger Clowes.

Professor Derek Ward Thompson, director of the JHI, said: "We're very proud of what Alexia has achieved so far and she's still only at the beginning of her scientific career.

"To have the backing of Sir Roger Penrose is amazing and really highlights the significance of her research."

A Barrow-in-Furness native, Alexia feels right at home in Lancashire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Preston’s beautiful parks like Avenham and Hurst Grange added joy to my student years. UCLan gave me the comfort and support to strive forward.”

With her eyes on the cosmos and support from one of the greatest scientific minds, Alexia Lopez’s journey from Lancashire to the frontiers of the Universe is only just getting started.