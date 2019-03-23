No one hurt after bedroom fire at Preston home

Have your say

No one was injured after a fire took hold of a bedroom at a home in Preston.

However the cause of the blaze, in Whernside Crescent in the Grange area, is now under investigation.

Two fire engines were called to the terraced house on Friday, March 22 at around 7.40pm.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Two fire engines from Preston and Penwortham were called to a house fire on Whernside Crescent.

“The fire involved a front bedroom in a terraced house.

“Firefighters used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish the fire.

“No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.”