Nicola Bulley: These were the scenes as the search for a missing Inskip mum entered its fifth day

A major search for a missing mum-of-two who vanished while walking her dog in St Michael’s on Wyre has entered its fifth day.

By Sean Gleaves
8 minutes ago
Updated 31st Jan 2023, 5:33pm

Nicola Bulley, from Inskip, was last seen on a footpath by the River Wyre in the village of St Michael’s on Wyre at around 9.15am on Friday (January 27).

A search of the area involving police specialist resources, the Coastguard, Bowland Mountain Rescue and members of the public continued on Tuesday (January 31).

These were the scenes:

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

Photo: National World

Photo Sales
