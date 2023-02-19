Today (Sunday, February 19), a body was found in the River Wyre by officers searching for Nicola Bulley.

By 1pm, police had cordoned off Rawcliffe Road in St Michael’s on Wyre after receiving reports of a body in the water at 11:36am.

At 2:32pm, Lancashire Police confirmed that they had found a body, however no formal identification has yet been carried out, so they are unable to say whether this is Nicola Bulley at this time.

A police statement said: “Procedures to identify the body are on-going.

“We are currently treating the death as unexplained.

“Nicola’s family have been informed of developments and our thoughts are with them at this most difficult of times. We ask that their privacy is respected.”

Police drones, helicopters, vehicles and numerous officers were at the scene today, including the Senior Investigating Officer on the case, Rebecca Smith. Take a look at the images below:

